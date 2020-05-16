Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 6
Location
702 Fieldcrest Circle, Stanley, NC 28164
Amenities
w/d hookup
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome, nice and clean. Solid surface flooring downstairs and wall-to-wall carpet upstairs. Range & refrigerator provided, washer & dryer connections in laundry closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have any available units?
702 Fieldcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Stanley, NC
.
What amenities does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have?
Some of 702 Fieldcrest Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, carpet, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 702 Fieldcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
702 Fieldcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Fieldcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Stanley
.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Fieldcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Fieldcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
