Stanley, NC
307 E. Parkwood St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

307 E. Parkwood St.

307 East Parkwood Street · (704) 308-6195
Location

307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC 28164

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 E. Parkwood St. · Avail. Aug 14

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area. Outside includes a great deck, fenced yard, two storage sheds, one-car carport and a great yard. This home is pet friendly, with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Note: Owner is a licensed Realtor and self manages the property.

(RLNE5936322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have any available units?
307 E. Parkwood St. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 E. Parkwood St. have?
Some of 307 E. Parkwood St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E. Parkwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
307 E. Parkwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E. Parkwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 E. Parkwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 307 E. Parkwood St. offers parking.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 E. Parkwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have a pool?
No, 307 E. Parkwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have accessible units?
No, 307 E. Parkwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 E. Parkwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 E. Parkwood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 E. Parkwood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
