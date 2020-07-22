Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area. Outside includes a great deck, fenced yard, two storage sheds, one-car carport and a great yard. This home is pet friendly, with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Please, no dangerous breeds. Note: Owner is a licensed Realtor and self manages the property.



(RLNE5936322)