All apartments in Stanley
Find more places like 102 Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanley, NC
/
102 Ridge Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

102 Ridge Drive

102 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 Ridge Drive, Stanley, NC 28164

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Stanley! - Must see! This home will not last. Located in the quiet, small town of Stanley, this home has wood floors throughout, updated kitchen, spacious rooms, carport and a sun room to enjoy the private backyard.

This home rents for $1200 and the security deposit is $1150. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of Main and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Monday through Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4463204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Ridge Drive have any available units?
102 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanley, NC.
What amenities does 102 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 102 Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCRanlo, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCClover, SC
Cherryville, NCNewton, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCShelby, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCGaffney, SCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College