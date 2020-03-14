All apartments in Stanfield
202 Oak St

202 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Oak Street, Stanfield, NC 28163

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Stanfield location. Two bedroom, one bath home. Updates include new laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Kitchen furnished with all appliances plus washer and dryer. Fenced in yard. Lawn care included. $735 Includes yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Oak St have any available units?
202 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanfield, NC.
What amenities does 202 Oak St have?
Some of 202 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 202 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanfield.
Does 202 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 202 Oak St offers parking.
Does 202 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Oak St have a pool?
No, 202 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 202 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 202 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Oak St has units with air conditioning.
