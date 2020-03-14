Great Stanfield location. Two bedroom, one bath home. Updates include new laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Kitchen furnished with all appliances plus washer and dryer. Fenced in yard. Lawn care included. $735 Includes yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Oak St have any available units?
202 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanfield, NC.
What amenities does 202 Oak St have?
Some of 202 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.