Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 N Locust St

104 North Locust Ave · No Longer Available
Location

104 North Locust Ave, Stanfield, NC 28163

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable newly updated 2 bedroom home in Stanfield ready for you to move in! This beauty features spacious rooms, a wrap around porch and a back screened in porch. Water included. Central AC/Dual Unit-Propane Heat. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 N Locust St have any available units?
104 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanfield, NC.
What amenities does 104 N Locust St have?
Some of 104 N Locust St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
104 N Locust St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 N Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 104 N Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanfield.
Does 104 N Locust St offer parking?
No, 104 N Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 104 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 N Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 104 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 104 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 104 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 104 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 N Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 N Locust St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 N Locust St has units with air conditioning.
