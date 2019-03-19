Adorable newly updated 2 bedroom home in Stanfield ready for you to move in! This beauty features spacious rooms, a wrap around porch and a back screened in porch. Water included. Central AC/Dual Unit-Propane Heat. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 104 N Locust St have any available units?
104 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanfield, NC.
What amenities does 104 N Locust St have?
Some of 104 N Locust St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
104 N Locust St isn't currently offering any rent specials.