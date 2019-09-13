All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 8237 Hunley Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
8237 Hunley Ridge Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

8237 Hunley Ridge Road

8237 Hunley Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8237 Hunley Ridge Road, Stallings, NC 28104
Hunley Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have any available units?
8237 Hunley Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
Is 8237 Hunley Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8237 Hunley Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 Hunley Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 Hunley Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 Hunley Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 2 Bedroom ApartmentsStallings 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Stallings Apartments with BalconiesStallings Apartments with Garages
Stallings Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College