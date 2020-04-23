All apartments in Stallings
6133 Colchester Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:20 AM

6133 Colchester Lane

6133 Colchester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6133 Colchester Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Colchester Lane have any available units?
6133 Colchester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
Is 6133 Colchester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Colchester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Colchester Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6133 Colchester Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6133 Colchester Lane offers parking.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Colchester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6133 Colchester Lane has a pool.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane have accessible units?
No, 6133 Colchester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6133 Colchester Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6133 Colchester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6133 Colchester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

