All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 1136 Aringill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
1136 Aringill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 Aringill Lane

1136 Aringill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 Aringill Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
guest suite
media room
Stunning home in desirable Callonwod Community.
Charleston style double porch in front and private screened in porch in back. Well maintained with beautiful hardwood finishes and extensive crown moldings on first floor. Expansive kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and extended counter space/cabinets. This home also features a first floor master suite with sitting bay, and lots of closet space.
Upstairs: guest suite, big bedrooms, theater room/bonus room with closet could be an additional bedroom.
Great neighborhood amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground, sports fields.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available NOW.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Aringill Lane have any available units?
1136 Aringill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1136 Aringill Lane have?
Some of 1136 Aringill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Aringill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Aringill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Aringill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane offer parking?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1136 Aringill Lane has a pool.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Aringill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Aringill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 2 BedroomsStallings 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stallings Apartments with BalconiesStallings Apartments with Garages
Stallings Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College