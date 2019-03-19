1136 Aringill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool guest suite media room

Stunning home in desirable Callonwod Community.

Charleston style double porch in front and private screened in porch in back. Well maintained with beautiful hardwood finishes and extensive crown moldings on first floor. Expansive kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, and extended counter space/cabinets. This home also features a first floor master suite with sitting bay, and lots of closet space.

Upstairs: guest suite, big bedrooms, theater room/bonus room with closet could be an additional bedroom.

Great neighborhood amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground, sports fields.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available NOW.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.