1001 woodglen Lane

Amenities
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area. Also has Formal Room Could Be Office Living or Dining Room. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling & 2 Nice Size Bedrooms w/ 2nd Floor Laundry. Rear Patio w/ Storage Unit ..... Alley Access To Oversized Garage. Great Union County Community With All Amenities Pool, Playground, Dog Park , Walking Trails. Close Shopping & Restaurants @ McKee Farms, Plantation Center & Downtown Matthews. DON’T BLINK THIS LIKE NEW TOWNHOME WILL GO FAST