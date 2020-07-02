All apartments in Stallings
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1001 woodglen Lane

1001 Woodglen Lane · (704) 684-1000
Location

1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area. Also has Formal Room Could Be Office Living or Dining Room. Upstairs Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling & 2 Nice Size Bedrooms w/ 2nd Floor Laundry. Rear Patio w/ Storage Unit ..... Alley Access To Oversized Garage. Great Union County Community With All Amenities Pool, Playground, Dog Park , Walking Trails. Close Shopping & Restaurants @ McKee Farms, Plantation Center & Downtown Matthews. DON’T BLINK THIS LIKE NEW TOWNHOME WILL GO FAST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 woodglen Lane have any available units?
1001 woodglen Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 woodglen Lane have?
Some of 1001 woodglen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 woodglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1001 woodglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 woodglen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 woodglen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1001 woodglen Lane offers parking.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 woodglen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1001 woodglen Lane has a pool.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1001 woodglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 woodglen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 woodglen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 woodglen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
