Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet valet service cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, walk-in closets and so much more. Select homes feature vaulted ceilings, unique built-in computer niche, over-sized garden tubs and dual vanities. Residents are also able to enjoy our 24-hour fitness center and executive business center with free Wi-Fi, theater room featuring stadium-style seating, resort-style swimming pool with waterfall, playground, courtyard pavilion with grilling areas and two bark parks for our furry friends. Our friendly on-site management team and top rated service personnel are always ready to meet your needs in a proficient way. Discounted dry cleaning services, front door trash and recycling pick-up services and outstanding customer service are just a few of the reasons to call Waterford Apartments home.