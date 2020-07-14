All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Waterford

801 Shell Dr · (833) 843-1307
Location

801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390
Pine Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011-137 · Avail. Jul 22

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, walk-in closets and so much more. Select homes feature vaulted ceilings, unique built-in computer niche, over-sized garden tubs and dual vanities. Residents are also able to enjoy our 24-hour fitness center and executive business center with free Wi-Fi, theater room featuring stadium-style seating, resort-style swimming pool with waterfall, playground, courtyard pavilion with grilling areas and two bark parks for our furry friends. Our friendly on-site management team and top rated service personnel are always ready to meet your needs in a proficient way. Discounted dry cleaning services, front door trash and recycling pick-up services and outstanding customer service are just a few of the reasons to call Waterford Apartments home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $150/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford have any available units?
Waterford has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Waterford have?
Some of Waterford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford is pet friendly.
Does Waterford offer parking?
Yes, Waterford offers parking.
Does Waterford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford have a pool?
Yes, Waterford has a pool.
Does Waterford have accessible units?
No, Waterford does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterford has units with air conditioning.
