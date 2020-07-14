Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $150/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.