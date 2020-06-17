All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Lakehurst Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1000 Riverbank Dr · (910) 390-1203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC 28390
Pine Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0113 · Avail. Sep 26

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. Aug 29

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 0146 · Avail. Aug 14

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakehurst Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature convenient amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups, and oversized closets. Lakehurst is conveniently located near Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force Base, shopping, dining, and much more. Come see why our residents love calling Lakehurst home. Lease Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakehurst Apartments have any available units?
Lakehurst Apartments has 3 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakehurst Apartments have?
Some of Lakehurst Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakehurst Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakehurst Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakehurst Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakehurst Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakehurst Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakehurst Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakehurst Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakehurst Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakehurst Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lakehurst Apartments has a pool.
Does Lakehurst Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakehurst Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakehurst Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakehurst Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakehurst Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakehurst Apartments has units with air conditioning.
