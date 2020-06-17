Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance e-payments

Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature convenient amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups, and oversized closets. Lakehurst is conveniently located near Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force Base, shopping, dining, and much more. Come see why our residents love calling Lakehurst home. Lease Today!