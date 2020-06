Amenities

Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families. Bright with natural lighting in living areas on the main floor flow into a beautiful kitchen with extra upgrades. It is within walking distance of all that is fun in Southern Pines. Pets are on case by case with a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit. See application in the MLS under ''documents''. AVAILABLE March15th, 2020 / SHOWINGS THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAYS ONLY