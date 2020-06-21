All apartments in Southern Pines
Find more places like 26 Deacon Palmer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southern Pines, NC
/
26 Deacon Palmer Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

26 Deacon Palmer Drive

26 Deacon Palmer Place · (912) 704-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southern Pines
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
26 Deacon Palmer is located in the beautiful and lovely community of Midsouth Club. FREE 400 MB AND CABLE WITH HBO AND MOVIE CHANNELS! This home lacks for nothing: custom details throughout the home, well appointed kitchen, gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops, large bedrooms, hardwood floors in the main living space, tons of natural light, and a 2 car oversized garage, gorgeous curb appeal, and its on Cul-de-sac!Master bathroom has Jacuzzi Spa & dual sink with spa like experience. This home central to Downtown Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Whispering Pines. Minutes from Great Dining, Boutique Shopping, Walking paths, golfing, tennis and much more. Pets are considered at owners discretion.26 Deacon Palmer:Be here...Be home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have any available units?
26 Deacon Palmer Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have?
Some of 26 Deacon Palmer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Deacon Palmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Deacon Palmer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Deacon Palmer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive does offer parking.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have a pool?
No, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Deacon Palmer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Deacon Palmer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Deacon Palmer Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln
Southern Pines, NC 28327

Similar Pages

Southern Pines 2 BedroomsSouthern Pines Apartments with Balcony
Southern Pines Apartments with GarageSouthern Pines Dog Friendly Apartments
Southern Pines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCCarrboro, NC
Holly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCAsheboro, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NC
Lumberton, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity