26 Deacon Palmer Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub tennis court

26 Deacon Palmer is located in the beautiful and lovely community of Midsouth Club. FREE 400 MB AND CABLE WITH HBO AND MOVIE CHANNELS! This home lacks for nothing: custom details throughout the home, well appointed kitchen, gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops, large bedrooms, hardwood floors in the main living space, tons of natural light, and a 2 car oversized garage, gorgeous curb appeal, and its on Cul-de-sac!Master bathroom has Jacuzzi Spa & dual sink with spa like experience. This home central to Downtown Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Whispering Pines. Minutes from Great Dining, Boutique Shopping, Walking paths, golfing, tennis and much more. Pets are considered at owners discretion.26 Deacon Palmer:Be here...Be home.