Last updated June 14 2020

623 Riva Ridge Road

623 Riva Ridge Road · (910) 353-3735
Location

623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp. Ideal location - minutes from bases and the pristine beaches of Topsail Island. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen formal dining room, large living room, and fenced in yard. ***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have any available units?
623 Riva Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 Riva Ridge Road have?
Some of 623 Riva Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Riva Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
623 Riva Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Riva Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Riva Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 623 Riva Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Riva Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 623 Riva Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 623 Riva Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Riva Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Riva Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Riva Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
