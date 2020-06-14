623 Riva Ridge Road

Amenities
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp. Ideal location - minutes from bases and the pristine beaches of Topsail Island. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen formal dining room, large living room, and fenced in yard. ***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval.