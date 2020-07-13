/
apartments with pool
25 Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC with pool
964 - D Berkshire Road
964 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1008 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse with gas log FP, stainlessappliances, security system, fenced backyard, exterior storage building and extraparking. Pets negotiable
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield
79 Glacier Point
79 Glacier Pt, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2217 sqft
NEW Two-story home with 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath & 2-car garage! The main floor features a great room, kitchen, dinette and laundry. Also, on the main floor is a separate flex room, a 5th bedroom w/ walk-in closet and full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Verified
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
63 Jonalker Court
63 Jonalker Ct, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1921 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,496 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
East Clayton
185 National Drive
185 National Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1884 sqft
Welcome home! This newly built home in Gordon Park has all the upgrades, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, gas range, HUGE pull up breakfast bar, gas fireplace, and all of this is just when you walk into this beautifully
Little Creek
107 Balsam Fir Place
107 Balsam Fir Place, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,777 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
East Clayton
157 Sunnyview Lane
157 Sunnyview Lane, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths.
Little Creek
128 Plymouth Drive
128 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1394 sqft
Back on the market!! Amazing 3 bed 2 ranch style home in Cobblestone Place. Enjoy the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and hardwoods through out the main living area. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in a great school district.
108 Heathwood Drive
108 Hearthwood Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1764 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Flowers Plantation Available for early July move in. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main living areas, with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen boasts SS appliances and granite countertops.
Lakeside Townes
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.
36 Ashview Drive
36 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1685 sqft
A Must See home coming available 8/1 in Flowers Plantation!! Downstairs is functionally laid out open concept featuring flowing hardwoods, granite counters and stainless appliances.
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue
193 Carolina Oaks Avenue, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2066 sqft
Beautiful home in Smithfield will be available 8/1! Open concept floor plan w/detailed moldings, wood floors, and downstairs master suite. Two-story foyer, fireplace in FR, formal DR w/coffered ceiling and wainscoting.
86 Florence Drive
86 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2812 sqft
Spacious five bedroom home in master planned neighborhood! First floor guest bedroom, first floor office, formal dining, open floor plan, chef's kitchen w/ granite, hardwoods, fireplace, decorative woodwork & trey ceiling.
23 Cherryhill Drive
23 Cherryhill Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1936 sqft
This home is located on a nearly half-acre lot, and is just 10 minutes from I-40, shopping, and dining! The main level houses all three bedrooms and two full baths, and is bright and open with vaulted ceilings.
Community Park
309 Fieldspar Lane
309 Fieldspar Ln, Clayton, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This beautiful home is located near shopping, dining, schools, and Clayton Community Park! The spacious floor plan includes a family room open to the breakfast area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, an island, and a pantry.
23 Whisper Oaks Court
23 Whisper Oaks Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2120 sqft
Stunning construction in an established neighborhood! The Sierra II plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Large 4th bedroom could be used as bonus also. SS appliances, granite in kitchen w/ tiled back splash.
28 Ashview Drive
28 Ashview Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1748 sqft
Coming 7/1, a must see beautiful home in Flowers Plantation!! Contemporary loft-style living is found in the Manchester, with its open kitchen-dining-living combination. Buyers prefer its layout with rear-yard access from the kitchen.
Little Creek
239 Pamlico Drive
239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1604 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet.
82 Relict Dr
82 Relict Dr, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
725 River Dell Townes Avenue
725 River Dell Townes Ave, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2242 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS PLANTATION SUBDIVISION OFFERING A BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Legend park
221 Georgetowne Drive
221 Georgetowne Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great location. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen dinning area. Hardwood floors downstairs great kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Neuse
368 Athletic Club Boulevard
368 Athletic Club Blvd, Johnston County, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
578 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
216 S. Kramer Path
216 S Kramer Path, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1751 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR single family home in Riverwood Athletic Club, Clayton Available Now! - Beautiful Brand New 3 BR Single-Family Pet Free Home in Riverwood Athletic Club, Clayton.