Smithfield, NC
1012 Chestnut Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:10 AM

1012 Chestnut Drive

1012 Chestnut Drive · (800) 274-5345
Smithfield
Location

1012 Chestnut Drive, Smithfield, NC 27577

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Avail JUNE 3, 2020 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch in Established Community of Smithfield, 1843 SF, 3BR, 2BA, LG Kitchen w/Island & 2 Pantries! NO CARPET ~ HRDWD, TILE, VINYL FLRS! Natural Gas Heat & Water Heater, Central A/C, NICE BACK YARD, Exterior Storage Rm & DET STORAGE BLDG, Glass Enclosed SUNROOM! 2 Blocks to Primary School, Approx 5 Mins to I-95! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, No Smoking, PETS NEGOTIABLE with PET FEE! Credit/Background Checks by Application/Fee, Min 12 Month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
1012 Chestnut Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 1012 Chestnut Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Chestnut Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Chestnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
No, 1012 Chestnut Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Chestnut Drive has units with air conditioning.
