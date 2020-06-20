1012 Chestnut Drive

Amenities
Avail JUNE 3, 2020 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch in Established Community of Smithfield, 1843 SF, 3BR, 2BA, LG Kitchen w/Island & 2 Pantries! NO CARPET ~ HRDWD, TILE, VINYL FLRS! Natural Gas Heat & Water Heater, Central A/C, NICE BACK YARD, Exterior Storage Rm & DET STORAGE BLDG, Glass Enclosed SUNROOM! 2 Blocks to Primary School, Approx 5 Mins to I-95! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, No Smoking, PETS NEGOTIABLE with PET FEE! Credit/Background Checks by Application/Fee, Min 12 Month Lease.