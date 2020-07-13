/
apartments with pool
72 Apartments for rent in Skippers Corner, NC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4926 Exton Park Loop
4926 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
4926 Exton Park Loop - Beautiful upgraded Townhouse offers open floor plan, luxury vinyl downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, large master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
Results within 1 mile of Skippers Corner
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 5 miles of Skippers Corner
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
247 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
31 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
39 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4625 McClelland Drive 204
4625 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1065 sqft
4625 McClelland Drive V204 Wilmington, NC 28405 - Two bedroom, Two bath second floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Splitbrook Ct
2214 Splitbrook Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with POOL - Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with POOL! Located in cul de sac and minutes from Wrightsville Beach, Mayfair and Gordon Rd. Brand New paint, New Windows, New flooring and New stainless appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
5025 Lamppost Circle
5025 Lampost Circle, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1001 sqft
5025 Lamppost Circle - L5025 Available 07/17/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse located in Village Square - 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Village Square No Pets Allowed (RLNE4939605)
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northchase
2937 New Town Drive
2937 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1190 sqft
Cute single family home in Northchase. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Fenced backyard. Single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping and beaches. Community pool and tennis. Pets negotiable. Available NOW! !
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4637 McClelland Dr Unit 201R
4637 McClelland Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Well maintained 2BD/2BA condominium in Holton Place. - Well maintained 2BD/2BA condominium in Holton Place.
Results within 10 miles of Skippers Corner
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,311
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.