Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Skippers Corner, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Skippers Corner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Results within 5 miles of Skippers Corner
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
247 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6911 Springer Road
6911 Springer Road, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
6911 Springer Road Available 08/07/20 6911 Springer Rd. - Quiet subdivision off of Murrayville Road in Quail Woods.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2609 Hastings Drive
2609 Hastings Drive, Murraysville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath home with a 1 car garage. Huge fenced in back yard. Washer/Dryer hookup. Sorry No Pets or Students in this one. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Available for showing now and available for move-in immediately.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5324 Sun Coast Drive
5324 Sun Coast Drive, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Newly remodeled Sun Coast Villa with open floor plan offering vaulted ceilings in great room extending through dining and kitchen. New stylish LVP flooring throughout. New HVAC. New stainless steel refrigerator. Recently painted interior.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7446 Walking Horse Court
7446 Walking Horse Court, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Freshly painted and waiting on you! You will have plenty of space for family gatherings in this 3 bed/2 full bath Whitney Pines home. Nice screen porch overlooking a huge fenced in back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northchase
2937 New Town Drive
2937 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1190 sqft
Cute single family home in Northchase. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Fenced backyard. Single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping and beaches. Community pool and tennis. Pets negotiable. Available NOW! !

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Northchase
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4402 McClelland Drive New Hanover County
4402 Mc Clelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1250 sqft
Rental Home Available in McClelland Woods - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for a move-in today! This rental is located in McClelland Woods. Close to shops, restaurants, UNCW and more! 1,250 sqft and detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Skippers Corner
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
South Wilmington Heights
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Skippers Corner, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Skippers Corner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

