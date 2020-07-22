Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sanford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2245 Chalmers Drive
2245 Chalmers Drive, Sanford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
2245 Chalmers Drive Available 08/01/20 Downtown Jonesboro!!! - Renovated ranch home ready for new tenant. Stainless Steel appliances to include gas dryer and washer.Freshly painted. New vinyl siding and attached one car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Meridian Crossing
321 Meridian Crossing, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
All New Sparkle! - Enjoy low maintenance living at it's finest in this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home.
Results within 5 miles of Sanford

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
303 E. Harrington Ave.
303 East Harrington Avenue, Broadway, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled ranch in Broadway, NC - Lovely, remodeled ranch offers 1500 SqFt with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, laundry room, kitchen,breakfast room and carport. The detached garage/shop is wired.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
59 Pinecrest Drive
59 Pinecrest Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1984 sqft
REMARKABLE PRIVATE HOME ON OVER 3 ACRES OF LAND! Welcome home to this open concept stunner! Large great room with cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining and enjoying family time.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Lansing Court West
85 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1818 sqft
Great house located in a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath homes features a fenced in back yard and laminate floors through out the lower level. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, Sanford, and Lillington. Pets upon approval.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Bluebird Court
84 Bluebird Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1950 sqft
Lovely two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in PEACHTREE CROSSINGS. This home has Laminate flooring and gas log fireplace in the Great Room. The formal dining room has trey ceiling and chair rail.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Castlerock Drive
131 Castlerock Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
2281 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, Bonus Room home located in popular The Summit of Harnett County. This home sits on a large lot and has a double car garage, Lawn Sprinkler, Rear Shed, Rear Screened porch and rock patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sanford, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sanford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

