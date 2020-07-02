All apartments in Sanford
1509 Wiggins Drive

1509 Wiggins Dr · (910) 849-1599
Location

1509 Wiggins Dr, Sanford, NC 27330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous 3300 sq ft home in West Landing. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac & features 4 B/r's, 3.5 baths plus a bonus room! Master bedroom is downstairs. Mother-in-law suite, 2 additional bedrooms & bonus are upstairs. Beautiful wood flooring, large kitchen w/ island, plenty of cabinet and counter space, SS appliances & granite counter tops. Community amenities offer a pool. This home is convenient to shopping, down town Southern Pines and a a good commute to Fort Bragg or Cary/Apex. No cats. Dogs on a per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have any available units?
1509 Wiggins Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1509 Wiggins Drive have?
Some of 1509 Wiggins Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Wiggins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Wiggins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Wiggins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Wiggins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Wiggins Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Wiggins Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Wiggins Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Wiggins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Wiggins Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Wiggins Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Wiggins Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
