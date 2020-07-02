1509 Wiggins Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Gorgeous 3300 sq ft home in West Landing. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac & features 4 B/r's, 3.5 baths plus a bonus room! Master bedroom is downstairs. Mother-in-law suite, 2 additional bedrooms & bonus are upstairs. Beautiful wood flooring, large kitchen w/ island, plenty of cabinet and counter space, SS appliances & granite counter tops. Community amenities offer a pool. This home is convenient to shopping, down town Southern Pines and a a good commute to Fort Bragg or Cary/Apex. No cats. Dogs on a per case basis.