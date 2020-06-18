Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 120 Willow Ridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sanford, NC
/
120 Willow Ridge Street
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 Willow Ridge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location
120 Willowridge Drive, Sanford, NC 27332
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Avail. Now! Great location! Near shopping schools and a quiet neighborhood. Good size yard and spacious living area with large kitchen and living room! Pet negotiable with a pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have any available units?
120 Willow Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, NC
.
Is 120 Willow Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Willow Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Willow Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street does offer parking.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street has a pool.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
