All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 120 Willow Ridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, NC
/
120 Willow Ridge Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

120 Willow Ridge Street

120 Willowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Willowridge Drive, Sanford, NC 27332

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Avail. Now! Great location! Near shopping schools and a quiet neighborhood. Good size yard and spacious living area with large kitchen and living room! Pet negotiable with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have any available units?
120 Willow Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, NC.
Is 120 Willow Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Willow Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Willow Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street does offer parking.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 120 Willow Ridge Street has a pool.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Willow Ridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Willow Ridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sanford 3 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NC
Morrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill