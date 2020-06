Amenities

Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St .



Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.



This Duplex Features :



*Living Room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Central air & heat

*All Electric

*Washer & dryer connections

*Spacious Backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com .Also Visit our Website at www.k2rental.co for additional Listings.



Renters insurance is required!



NO PETS ALLOWED!



School Assignments:



Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School

Knox Middle School

Salisbury High School