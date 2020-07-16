Move in ready well taken care of craftsman style ranch in small quaint community. Very convenient location. Open floor plan has lots of natural light. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Detached one car garage and fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
1711 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salisbury, NC.
What amenities does 1711 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 1711 Chantilly Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.