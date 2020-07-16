All apartments in Salisbury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1711 Chantilly Lane

1711 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury, NC 28146

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready well taken care of craftsman style ranch in small quaint community. Very convenient location. Open floor plan has lots of natural light. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Detached one car garage and fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have any available units?
1711 Chantilly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salisbury, NC.
What amenities does 1711 Chantilly Lane have?
Some of 1711 Chantilly Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Chantilly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Chantilly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Chantilly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Chantilly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Chantilly Lane offers parking.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Chantilly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have a pool?
No, 1711 Chantilly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have accessible units?
No, 1711 Chantilly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 Chantilly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Chantilly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Chantilly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
