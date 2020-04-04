All apartments in Rutherfordton
Rutherfordton, NC
262 Monfredo St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:05 AM

262 Monfredo St

262 Monfredo Street · (828) 429-9382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

262 Monfredo Street, Rutherfordton, NC 28139

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
262 Monfredo St - Property Id: 110664

Rates are as follows:

$1,050 - 3-5 months
$950 - 6-11 months
$850 - 12+ months

This home is FURNISHED and will be rented furnished. This includes kitchen utensils, plates, cups, chairs, couches, beds, linens, etc. No Furnishings will be removed prior to/during rental so please take note of this.

I do allow Pets; however, I must approve ALL pets in advance since these units are furnished and I want to ensure the security of other tenants. There is no Pet Deposit, but there is a fee of $100 per pet per month for every month the pet is there.

I cover Grass/Lawn Maintenance and the Town of Rutherfordton provides weekly Trash & Recycling service.

You are be responsible for Electric, Water, & any Cable/Internet.

A minimal renters insurance policy is required to be in place during rental. ($15k Personal Property + $100k General Liability)

If interested, you will fill out the application on TurboTenant and pay the $45 for the Background & Credit Reports.

*Section 8 IS NOT accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110664
Property Id 110664

(RLNE5675742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

