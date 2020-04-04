Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

262 Monfredo St - Property Id: 110664



Rates are as follows:



$1,050 - 3-5 months

$950 - 6-11 months

$850 - 12+ months



This home is FURNISHED and will be rented furnished. This includes kitchen utensils, plates, cups, chairs, couches, beds, linens, etc. No Furnishings will be removed prior to/during rental so please take note of this.



I do allow Pets; however, I must approve ALL pets in advance since these units are furnished and I want to ensure the security of other tenants. There is no Pet Deposit, but there is a fee of $100 per pet per month for every month the pet is there.



I cover Grass/Lawn Maintenance and the Town of Rutherfordton provides weekly Trash & Recycling service.



You are be responsible for Electric, Water, & any Cable/Internet.



A minimal renters insurance policy is required to be in place during rental. ($15k Personal Property + $100k General Liability)



If interested, you will fill out the application on TurboTenant and pay the $45 for the Background & Credit Reports.



*Section 8 IS NOT accepted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110664

