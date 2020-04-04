Amenities
262 Monfredo St - Property Id: 110664
Rates are as follows:
$1,050 - 3-5 months
$950 - 6-11 months
$850 - 12+ months
This home is FURNISHED and will be rented furnished. This includes kitchen utensils, plates, cups, chairs, couches, beds, linens, etc. No Furnishings will be removed prior to/during rental so please take note of this.
I do allow Pets; however, I must approve ALL pets in advance since these units are furnished and I want to ensure the security of other tenants. There is no Pet Deposit, but there is a fee of $100 per pet per month for every month the pet is there.
I cover Grass/Lawn Maintenance and the Town of Rutherfordton provides weekly Trash & Recycling service.
You are be responsible for Electric, Water, & any Cable/Internet.
A minimal renters insurance policy is required to be in place during rental. ($15k Personal Property + $100k General Liability)
If interested, you will fill out the application on TurboTenant and pay the $45 for the Background & Credit Reports.
*Section 8 IS NOT accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110664
Property Id 110664
(RLNE5675742)