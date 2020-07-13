406 Daniel Rd.

8 Office Professional Building with Reception Area and Kitchen/Break Room. Located in the center of Rutherford County Commercial District. Immaculate and move in ready. Offices are several different sizes. Owner will customize interior space with a long term lease.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
