406 Daniel Rd.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

406 Daniel Rd.

406 Daniel Road · No Longer Available
Location

406 Daniel Road, Rutherford County, NC 28043

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8 Office Professional Building with Reception Area and Kitchen/Break Room. Located in the center of Rutherford County Commercial District. Immaculate and move in ready. Offices are several different sizes. Owner will customize interior space with a long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Daniel Rd. have any available units?
406 Daniel Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rutherford County, NC.
What amenities does 406 Daniel Rd. have?
Some of 406 Daniel Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Daniel Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
406 Daniel Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Daniel Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. offer parking?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. have a pool?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. have accessible units?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Daniel Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Daniel Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
