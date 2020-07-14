All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

261 whitesides rd 2

261 Whitesides Road · No Longer Available
Location

261 Whitesides Road, Rutherford County, NC 28139

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Near town - Property Id: 301573

Double Wide Mobilehomes in a park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301573
Property Id 301573

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have any available units?
261 whitesides rd 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rutherford County, NC.
Is 261 whitesides rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
261 whitesides rd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 whitesides rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford County.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 offer parking?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have a pool?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 whitesides rd 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 whitesides rd 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
