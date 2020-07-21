All apartments in Rowan County
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

3410 Mooresville Rd

3410 Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3410 Mooresville Road, Rowan County, NC 28147

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR duplex off highway 150 - Property Id: 162028

Wellwater, large back yard, shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162028
Property Id 162028

(RLNE5386584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have any available units?
3410 Mooresville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
What amenities does 3410 Mooresville Rd have?
Some of 3410 Mooresville Rd's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Mooresville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Mooresville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Mooresville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Mooresville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd offer parking?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have a pool?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have accessible units?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Mooresville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Mooresville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
