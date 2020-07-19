All apartments in Rowan County
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

3045 N Cannon Blvd

3045 N Cannon Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3045 N Cannon Blvd, Rowan County, NC 28083

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3045 Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis NC 28083 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Heat Pump, Central Air
NO Pets & No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2669726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have any available units?
3045 N Cannon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
Is 3045 N Cannon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3045 N Cannon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 N Cannon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd offer parking?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have a pool?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3045 N Cannon Blvd has units with air conditioning.
