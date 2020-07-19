Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rowan County
Find more places like 3045 N Cannon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rowan County, NC
/
3045 N Cannon Blvd
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3045 N Cannon Blvd
3045 N Cannon Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3045 N Cannon Blvd, Rowan County, NC 28083
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3045 Cannon Blvd. Kannapolis NC 28083 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Heat Pump, Central Air
NO Pets & No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2669726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have any available units?
3045 N Cannon Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowan County, NC
.
Is 3045 N Cannon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3045 N Cannon Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 N Cannon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowan County
.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd offer parking?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have a pool?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 N Cannon Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 N Cannon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3045 N Cannon Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Burlington, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Davidson, NC
Thomasville, NC
Albemarle, NC
Clemmons, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Westport, NC
Lewisville, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Denver, NC
Jamestown, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Belmont, NC
Rural Hall, NC
Stallings, NC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College