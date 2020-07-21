All apartments in Rowan County
109 Cypress Lane

109 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

109 Cypress Lane, Rowan County, NC 28147

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION

Recently remodeled mobile home in quiet country setting. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a bonus room in Rowan County.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Cypress Lane have any available units?
109 Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
Is 109 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 109 Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
