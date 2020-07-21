Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rowan County
Find more places like 109 Cypress Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rowan County, NC
/
109 Cypress Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Cypress Lane
109 Cypress Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 Cypress Lane, Rowan County, NC 28147
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION
Recently remodeled mobile home in quiet country setting. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a bonus room in Rowan County.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Cypress Lane have any available units?
109 Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowan County, NC
.
Is 109 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowan County
.
Does 109 Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Cypress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
High Point, NC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Burlington, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Davidson, NC
Thomasville, NC
Albemarle, NC
Clemmons, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Westport, NC
Lewisville, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Denver, NC
Jamestown, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Belmont, NC
Rural Hall, NC
Stallings, NC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College