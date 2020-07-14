All apartments in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Hampton Village - Rocky Mount

2443 Hurt Dr · (252) 231-2166
Rocky Mount
3 Bedrooms
Location

2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
Hunters Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2430 · Avail. Jul 31

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Village - Rocky Mount.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Hampton Village is conveniently located off Thomas A. Betts Highway less than one mile from US-64 and 2 miles from I-95. We offer one and two bedroom garden style apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes. Included in our apartment homes are spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, patios, ceiling fans, palladian windows and cathedral ceilings (in select apartments).

Hampton Village of Rocky Mount offers you stylish apartment living in a quiet friendly neighborhood convenient to work, shopping and recreation. We welcome you to come by and see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit/background
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have any available units?
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount has 2 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have?
Some of Hampton Village - Rocky Mount's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Village - Rocky Mount currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Village - Rocky Mount pet-friendly?
No, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount offers parking.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have a pool?
No, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have accessible units?
No, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Village - Rocky Mount have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hampton Village - Rocky Mount has units with air conditioning.
