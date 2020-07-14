Hampton Village - Rocky Mount

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven Property Amenities parking

Hampton Village is conveniently located off Thomas A. Betts Highway less than one mile from US-64 and 2 miles from I-95. We offer one and two bedroom garden style apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes. Included in our apartment homes are spacious living rooms, walk-in closets, patios, ceiling fans, palladian windows and cathedral ceilings (in select apartments).



Hampton Village of Rocky Mount offers you stylish apartment living in a quiet friendly neighborhood convenient to work, shopping and recreation. We welcome you to come by and see your new home today!