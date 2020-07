Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bed / 1 bath with modern appliances, new flooring, new counter tops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up. On a quiet street close to amenities.

No smoking. No pets. No Section 8 accepted. Tenant pays for water and power.

Qualifications:

- Must have at least $1,950 a month in income

- Must have at least a 500 credit score

- Must pass a criminal and background check