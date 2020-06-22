All apartments in Rocky Mount
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

1506 Betz Street - B

1506 Betz Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Betz Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27803

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Recently renovated 1 bed/ 1 bath unit with living room and open kitchen layout with high top bar. New flooring, new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, high efficiency heating/cooling unit, new bathroom vanity and new toilet. On a quiet street with nice yard. Close to amenities.
--> Minimum Qualification Standards:
1) Monthly household income exceeds 3x rent (=$1,650), from verifiable source (unverifiable income not considered, must provide 1 month pay stubs). Program Section 8 not accepted.
2) Minimum credit score = 500
3) Must pass a background check on all applicants 18 & older. No prior evictions or unpaid judgments. No felony against persons or property for the past 7 years.
4) Must have an active email address & be able to pay online.
5) Must be a non-smoker
6) 3 good references: 2 must be from past landlords, but not the current landlord
7) Occupancy limit = 2 people per bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Betz Street - B have any available units?
1506 Betz Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Mount, NC.
Is 1506 Betz Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Betz Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Betz Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B offer parking?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B have a pool?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Betz Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Betz Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
