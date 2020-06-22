1506 Betz Street - B

Amenities

Recently renovated 1 bed/ 1 bath unit with living room and open kitchen layout with high top bar. New flooring, new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, high efficiency heating/cooling unit, new bathroom vanity and new toilet. On a quiet street with nice yard. Close to amenities.

--> Minimum Qualification Standards:

1) Monthly household income exceeds 3x rent (=$1,650), from verifiable source (unverifiable income not considered, must provide 1 month pay stubs). Program Section 8 not accepted.

2) Minimum credit score = 500

3) Must pass a background check on all applicants 18 & older. No prior evictions or unpaid judgments. No felony against persons or property for the past 7 years.

4) Must have an active email address & be able to pay online.

5) Must be a non-smoker

6) 3 good references: 2 must be from past landlords, but not the current landlord

7) Occupancy limit = 2 people per bedroom