Rocky Mount, NC
1201 East Grand Ave -1
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:01 AM

1201 East Grand Ave -1

1201 E Grand Ave · (252) 210-3402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rocky Mount
3 Bedrooms
Location

1201 E Grand Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This town home is in a vibrant neighborhood. Its unique with vinyl siding and cobblestone on the entryway of the home. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and range hood compliment the gorgeous granite counter tops. The kitchen has elegant looking french doors that go out onto a patio area for tenant barbecues. This home is just lovely for a couple, a single parent, or student at one of our well known colleges, Wesleyan College, Nash Community College, and Edgecombe Community here in Rocky Mount, NC. Call our office to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have any available units?
1201 East Grand Ave -1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Mount, NC.
What amenities does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have?
Some of 1201 East Grand Ave -1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 East Grand Ave -1 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 East Grand Ave -1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 East Grand Ave -1 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 offer parking?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 does not offer parking.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have a pool?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have accessible units?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 East Grand Ave -1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 East Grand Ave -1 has units with air conditioning.
