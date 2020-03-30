All apartments in Roanoke Rapids
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:06 AM

1315 Carolina Ave

1315 Carolina Street · (252) 714-1278
Location

1315 Carolina Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Roanoke Rapids. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, 12'x20' storage building, washer dryer hook up, and fenced in back yard. No Utilities included.
Roanoke Rapids School District, Manning Elementary School area, not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Shaffer Rentals at 252-714-1278 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

