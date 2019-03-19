844 Joselynn Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Live One Month Rent Free

Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home

Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,001 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.



This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details



