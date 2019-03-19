All apartments in Ranlo
Home
/
Ranlo, NC
/
844 Joselynn Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

844 Joselynn Dr

844 Joselynn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

844 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,001 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4636343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Joselynn Dr have any available units?
844 Joselynn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 844 Joselynn Dr have?
Some of 844 Joselynn Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Joselynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
844 Joselynn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Joselynn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 844 Joselynn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranlo.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 844 Joselynn Dr offers parking.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Joselynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr have a pool?
No, 844 Joselynn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 844 Joselynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Joselynn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Joselynn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Joselynn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
