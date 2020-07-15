All apartments in Ranlo
824 Joselynn Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

824 Joselynn Dr

824 Joselynn Dr
Location

824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC 28054

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 824 Joselynn Dr Gastonia NC · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1441 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5811419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Joselynn Dr have any available units?
824 Joselynn Dr has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Joselynn Dr have?
Some of 824 Joselynn Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Joselynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
824 Joselynn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Joselynn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 824 Joselynn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranlo.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 824 Joselynn Dr offers parking.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Joselynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 824 Joselynn Dr has a pool.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 824 Joselynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Joselynn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Joselynn Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 824 Joselynn Dr has units with air conditioning.
