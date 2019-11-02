All apartments in Ranlo
4400 Stone Mountain Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4400 Stone Mountain Drive

4400 Stone Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Ranlo
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

4400 Stone Mountain Drive, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,587 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, November 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offe

(RLNE5172146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have any available units?
4400 Stone Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
Is 4400 Stone Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Stone Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Stone Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Stone Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Stone Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

