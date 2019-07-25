All apartments in Ranlo
Find more places like 3036 Teton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ranlo, NC
/
3036 Teton Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

3036 Teton Drive

3036 Teton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ranlo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3036 Teton Drive, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,398 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5048386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Teton Drive have any available units?
3036 Teton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 3036 Teton Drive have?
Some of 3036 Teton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Teton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Teton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Teton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 Teton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3036 Teton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Teton Drive offers parking.
Does 3036 Teton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Teton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Teton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3036 Teton Drive has a pool.
Does 3036 Teton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3036 Teton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Teton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Teton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Teton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Teton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ranlo 3 BedroomsRanlo Apartments with Garage
Ranlo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRanlo Apartments with Parking
Ranlo Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College