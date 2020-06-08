Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ranlo, NC
/
237 Ranlo Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
237 Ranlo Avenue
237 Ranlo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
237 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC 28054
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This a spacious ready to move in home. Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets. Kitchen opens to dining/living area. Wood floors throughout. Two car garage. Contact Greg at 704-491-6718
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have any available units?
237 Ranlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ranlo, NC
.
Is 237 Ranlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
237 Ranlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Ranlo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ranlo
.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 237 Ranlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Ranlo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Ranlo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
