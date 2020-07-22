All apartments in Ranlo
Find more places like 1053 Joselynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ranlo, NC
/
1053 Joselynn Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1053 Joselynn Drive

1053 Joselynn Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1053 Joselynn Drive, Ranlo, NC 28054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1053 Joselynn Drive Gastonia NC · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,265 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5969161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have any available units?
1053 Joselynn Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1053 Joselynn Drive have?
Some of 1053 Joselynn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Joselynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Joselynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Joselynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Joselynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranlo.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Joselynn Drive offers parking.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Joselynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1053 Joselynn Drive has a pool.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1053 Joselynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Joselynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Joselynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Joselynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1053 Joselynn Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCDenver, NCCherryville, NC
Westport, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCNewton, NCShelby, NCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity