Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area e-payments lobby online portal

Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina. Our intimate community is conveniently located in "Mid-town" Raleigh near shopping, dining, entertainment and within minutes of the Crabtree Valley Mall, the 440 Beltline and Interstate 540. Come home to Windemere today! Our garden community offers distinctive apartment homes featuring one and two bedroom floor plans. Experience elegance with our spacious homes fully equipped with well-appointed contemporary all-electric kitchens with pantry, private balconies and patios, wood-burning fireplaces, central air and heating, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. With our stylish, yet simple design, you will experience a new high in apartment living at Windemere.