All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like Windemere Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
Windemere Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Windemere Apartments

2105 Ravenglass Pl · (919) 892-6480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC 27612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 128K · Avail. Aug 7

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 144E · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 109L · Avail. Jul 20

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windemere Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina. Our intimate community is conveniently located in "Mid-town" Raleigh near shopping, dining, entertainment and within minutes of the Crabtree Valley Mall, the 440 Beltline and Interstate 540. Come home to Windemere today! Our garden community offers distinctive apartment homes featuring one and two bedroom floor plans. Experience elegance with our spacious homes fully equipped with well-appointed contemporary all-electric kitchens with pantry, private balconies and patios, wood-burning fireplaces, central air and heating, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. With our stylish, yet simple design, you will experience a new high in apartment living at Windemere.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $199 up to 2 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pitbull, Doberman, Show, Husky, German Shepherd
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windemere Apartments have any available units?
Windemere Apartments has 10 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Windemere Apartments have?
Some of Windemere Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windemere Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windemere Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windemere Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windemere Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windemere Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windemere Apartments offers parking.
Does Windemere Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windemere Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windemere Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windemere Apartments has a pool.
Does Windemere Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Windemere Apartments has accessible units.
Does Windemere Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windemere Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Windemere Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leigh House
2421 Landmark Dr
Raleigh, NC 27607
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Marshall Park Apartments & Townhomes
3950 Fairsted Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln
Raleigh, NC 27616
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000
Raleigh, NC 27612
Stonehenge Apartments
7303 Hihenge Ct
Raleigh, NC 27615

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity