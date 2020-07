Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly tennis court trash valet volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance business center media room

Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of North Raleigh between Six Forks, I-540, RDU Airport, and Falls of the Neuse. We offer a Beautifully Refreshed Clubhouse complete with a BRAND NEW Resident Lounge, BRAND NEW Cyber Cafe, and Free Starbucks! We offer an entire sports complex with two outdoor Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Sand Volleyball Court, an Olympic Size Lap Pool with Loungers, a Private Cabana and two Leash-Free Bark Parks.