Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal playground

The Village on Hill Street offers newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments tucked away in a peaceful and beautiful part of Raleigh. Upgrade your lifestyle with convenience, spacious floor plans, and a new city park just steps outside your front door.Rent includes water, sewer and sanitation. Stop by and visit our leasing specialist to reserve your apartment home today. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm on Tuesday and Thursdays. Other days by appointment.