Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Village on Hill Street

Open Now until 5:30pm
2404 Hill St · (919) 752-4281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2404 Hill St, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2420-104 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 2421-203 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 2421-102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village on Hill Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
playground
The Village on Hill Street offers newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments tucked away in a peaceful and beautiful part of Raleigh. Upgrade your lifestyle with convenience, spacious floor plans, and a new city park just steps outside your front door.Rent includes water, sewer and sanitation. Stop by and visit our leasing specialist to reserve your apartment home today. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm on Tuesday and Thursdays. Other days by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village on Hill Street have any available units?
Village on Hill Street has 3 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Village on Hill Street have?
Some of Village on Hill Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village on Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
Village on Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village on Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Village on Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does Village on Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, Village on Hill Street offers parking.
Does Village on Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village on Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village on Hill Street have a pool?
No, Village on Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does Village on Hill Street have accessible units?
No, Village on Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does Village on Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village on Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
