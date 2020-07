Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access accessible gym conference room smoke-free community

Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home. With easy access to Research Triangle Park, residents at Trilogy Cameron Village area at the very axis of opportunity - in a one-of-a-kind neighborhood.