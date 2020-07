Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center internet access

A beautiful location in northeastern Raleigh! The Trestles Apartments offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes close to area shops, grocery stores, and restaurants. The Trestles provides two swimming pools, two clothing care centers, and a 24-hour fitness center. Our apartments feature fireplaces, bay windows, and private patios and balconies with outside storage. Add in walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and separate dining rooms, and you’ll be glad you discovered The Trestles Apartments in Raleigh NC!