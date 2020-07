Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park internet access lobby putting green

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. NOW OPEN! Enjoy luxury living in North Raleigh's newest environmentally-conscious apartment community! The Piedmont Raleigh offers the perfect combination of opulent designs, indulgent details, and vibrant living. Explore a variety of luxury residence floor plans including Studio, One and Two bedrooms designed to fit your lifestyle. Elevator serviced buildings, Energy-efficient appliances and systems, and Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations, are just a few details that make your living space greener. Enjoy a dynamic way of life and immerse yourself with shopping, dining, and fitness options that welcome you around every corner. The Piedmont Raleigh is perfectly situated between I-540, HWY 401 and HWY 1, making your commute around the Triangle a breeze. At The Piedmont Raleigh, you're bound to love where you live.