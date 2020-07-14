All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

The Hillsborough

2304 Hillsborough Street · (919) 629-9394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27607
University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hillsborough.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
accessible
parking
key fob access
new construction
smoke-free community
NOW LEASING!

Welcome to The Hillsborough - Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community!

Nestled in the heart of Hillsborough Street and surrounded by NC State and Meredith College campuses, The Hillsborough provides the ultimate level of convenience and comfort.
It's highly walkable location gives direct access to seemingly countless restaurants such as the new Taco Bell Cantina, Smashed Waffles, Bruegger's Bagels, Jimmy John's, Insomnia Cookies, Chipotle, and More!
You will enjoy the brilliant views of Raleigh out of each apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows or from the community rooftop patio. Discover your inner chef while crafting homemade meals in your fully-equipped kitchen or awaken your inner foodie and grab a bite at one of the many surrounding eateries.

A convenient location coupled with modern apartment finishes make 2304 (The Hillsborough) a premier choice for young professionals, students & Raleigh-ites alike!
The possibilities are endless and the choice is yours.

Re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. 75lb max weight limit per pet.
Parking Details: Parking spaces available for $75 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Hillsborough have any available units?
The Hillsborough has 3 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hillsborough have?
Some of The Hillsborough's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hillsborough currently offering any rent specials?
The Hillsborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hillsborough pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hillsborough is pet friendly.
Does The Hillsborough offer parking?
Yes, The Hillsborough offers parking.
Does The Hillsborough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hillsborough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hillsborough have a pool?
No, The Hillsborough does not have a pool.
Does The Hillsborough have accessible units?
Yes, The Hillsborough has accessible units.
Does The Hillsborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hillsborough has units with dishwashers.

