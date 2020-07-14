The Hillsborough.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. 75lb max weight limit per pet.
Parking Details: Parking spaces available for $75 per month.