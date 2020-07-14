Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage accessible parking key fob access new construction smoke-free community

NOW LEASING!



Welcome to The Hillsborough - Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community!



Nestled in the heart of Hillsborough Street and surrounded by NC State and Meredith College campuses, The Hillsborough provides the ultimate level of convenience and comfort.

It's highly walkable location gives direct access to seemingly countless restaurants such as the new Taco Bell Cantina, Smashed Waffles, Bruegger's Bagels, Jimmy John's, Insomnia Cookies, Chipotle, and More!

You will enjoy the brilliant views of Raleigh out of each apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows or from the community rooftop patio. Discover your inner chef while crafting homemade meals in your fully-equipped kitchen or awaken your inner foodie and grab a bite at one of the many surrounding eateries.



A convenient location coupled with modern apartment finishes make 2304 (The Hillsborough) a premier choice for young professionals, students & Raleigh-ites alike!

The possibilities are endless and the choice is yours.



