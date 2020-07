Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green media room tennis court car wash area online portal yoga

Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary. Boasting a tranquil scenic view, we are nestled among the fairways of the Raleigh Golf Association Course. With easy access to Cary Crossroads, which is home to over 60 stores, services, and restaurants, you'll find something for everyone. Enjoy an afternoon of golf or awaken your taste buds with a meal from the food trucks or farmers markets. Raleigh is also home to gorgeous parks and trails, historic buildings and museums, theaters, and cultural centers.



The Greens at Tryon offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our unique homes offer spacious nine-foot ceilings, dramatic spiral staircases in lofts, cozy gas log fireplaces, large sunny windows, and private patios or balconies. Relax and enjoy our lavish amenities that include our sparkling resort style pool, 12 station fitness center with showers, putting gre