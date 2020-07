Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage e-payments fire pit internet access online portal pool table

Join Raleigh’s downtown revival in The Edison Lofts – where metropolitan modern lies on the doorstep of a high-energy city. These warm sophisticated apartments are just steps away from work and a world of entertainment.

Each loft is a study in contemporary living that was unimaginable in downtown Raleigh prior to the development of Edison Lofts. Wide open spaces, high ceilings and granite countertops all create an international sense of refinement.



The Edison Lofts carves a modern niche inside the cityscape that takes downtown living to a new level. But don’t rely on us; witness this remarkable community yourself. You may never see the suburbs the same way again.