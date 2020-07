Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher furnished ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court

Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community. With 25 acres of land and spacious floor plans, Arbors at North Hills Apartments provides a generous amount of space inside and out.You can choose from one of our apartment floor plans or a luxurious townhome. We offer fireplaces in select units, private balconies or patios and efficient heat and a/c in every unit.